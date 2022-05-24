OctoFi (OCTO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $940.00

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00006716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $940.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,190.52 or 0.99955305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001713 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

