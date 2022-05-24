Offshift Market Cap Reaches $5.47 Million (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $326,443.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00003532 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 59.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,559.55 or 0.99874243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

