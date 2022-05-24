Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $250.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

