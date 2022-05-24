ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.29 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.64–$0.58 EPS.

NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. 353,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,638. ON24 has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $565.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,257 shares of company stock worth $1,662,891.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $152,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ON24 by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

