One Fin Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. Credit Suisse Group comprises about 2.0% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 204,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 134,342 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 221,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 952,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,771. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is -4.29%.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

