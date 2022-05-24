One Fin Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,170,000. First Citizens BancShares comprises about 5.1% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. One Fin Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of First Citizens BancShares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In related news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,214 shares of company stock worth $889,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $964.00.

FCNCA traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $648.75. 1,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,858. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $610.67 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $662.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.