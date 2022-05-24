OneLedger (OLT) Reaches Market Cap of $12.05 Million

OneLedger (OLT) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 2% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $277,037.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 506,936,797 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

