Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Price Target Raised to €7.80

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from €6.80 ($7.23) to €7.80 ($8.30) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ontex Group from €7.50 ($7.98) to €6.00 ($6.38) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ontex Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ontex Group from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONXXF opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Ontex Group has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

