Oppenheimer Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Shares of PANW opened at $500.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $568.22 and a 200 day moving average of $541.21. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $350.96 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $14,695,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

