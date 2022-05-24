Options Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after acquiring an additional 829,821 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 31,328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $25.72. 830,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,035. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65.

