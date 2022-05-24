Options Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,219 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,219 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,135 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,370,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.76. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.89 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

