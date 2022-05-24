Options Solutions LLC Invests $242,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,053. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.22 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.32.

