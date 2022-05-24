Options Solutions LLC Invests $252,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,811,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,022. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.68 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

