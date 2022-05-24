Orion Protocol Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $52.23 million and $7.48 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00005184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,507.17 or 1.00003167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002235 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

