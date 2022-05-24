OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $63.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $282,744.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIDS traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,452. The company has a market capitalization of $830.44 million, a PE ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $73.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

