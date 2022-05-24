Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.29.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $90.22. 551,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,116. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average of $107.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

