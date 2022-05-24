Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Position Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 160.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.36% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at $282,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

