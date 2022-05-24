Overbrook Management Corp Sells 1,096 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $12.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $348.43. 3,410,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $338.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

