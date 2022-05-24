Oxbull.tech (OXB) Achieves Market Cap of $2.80 Million

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxbull.tech has a market cap of $2.80 million and $24,920.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 619.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,934.36 or 0.82017059 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00508887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034020 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,148.89 or 1.47860426 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Oxbull.tech Coin Trading

