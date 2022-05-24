Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT reduced its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,199 shares during the quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp comprises approximately 2.4% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 2.64% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $99,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,982,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,033,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,289,000 after purchasing an additional 74,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,141,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.59. 361,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

