PAID Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.83 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $137,308.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

