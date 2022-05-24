Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,995,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,879,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.1% of Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,842,000 after acquiring an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 55,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 698,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 124,399 shares in the last quarter.

CEF traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 411,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,104. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

