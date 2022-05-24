Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,164,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,392,000 after buying an additional 125,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after buying an additional 105,181 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.42. 2,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.33 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

