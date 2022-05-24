ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0359

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $723,652.74 and approximately $223.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,227.06 or 0.99996325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00016159 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001031 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

