PARSIQ Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $719,470.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $22.41 million and $719,470.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00234663 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.05 or 0.01960603 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00340945 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 157,828,048 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

