Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $17.16 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.71%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,380 shares of company stock worth $10,641,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 925,687 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,647,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

