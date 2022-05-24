PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 304,565 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.2% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of PayPal worth $490,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.18. 12,298,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,041,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

