PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut PCB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $290.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.77. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 40.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.87 per share, for a total transaction of $65,591.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chung bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

