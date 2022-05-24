Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Pentair worth $32,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $47.42 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.