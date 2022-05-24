Peony Hits 24-Hour Volume of $121,687.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Peony has a market capitalization of $22.10 million and approximately $121,687.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peony has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 240,720,340 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

