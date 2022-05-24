People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,593 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 493,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after acquiring an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 246.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.