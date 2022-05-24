People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.61. 40,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,193,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

