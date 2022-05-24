People s United Financial Inc. Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,681 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 68,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.