People s United Financial Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.75 and a 200 day moving average of $163.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.79 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

