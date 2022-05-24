People s United Financial Inc. Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after acquiring an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,228 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. 65,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

