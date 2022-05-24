People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 906 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.16. 3,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,849. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.53. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.