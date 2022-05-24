People s United Financial Inc. Sells 283 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $21.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.13. 6,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $419.60 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

