People s United Financial Inc. Sells 5,266 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

EMR stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. 16,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

