People s United Financial Inc. Sells 5,957 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,888,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

ADP stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.36. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

