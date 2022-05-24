People s United Financial Inc. Sells 7,001 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 753.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M stock traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $141.74. 20,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.38. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $206.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

