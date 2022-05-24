PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Decreased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $165.76. 116,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

