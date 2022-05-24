Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Reaches $1,864.72 on Top Exchanges

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $1,864.72 or 0.06382790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $332.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,210.95 or 0.99986540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002212 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars.

