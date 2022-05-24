Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.97-$1.00 EPS.
NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. 238,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.