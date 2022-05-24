Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.97-$1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. 238,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

