Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $328.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Asit Parikh purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,648.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $415,105 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

