Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,834,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,950 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 18.4% of Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $744,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after acquiring an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after acquiring an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,769,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 828,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.91. 6,018,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,710. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

