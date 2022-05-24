Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.20. 27,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

