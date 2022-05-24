Phore (PHR) Hits Market Capitalization of $251,983.31

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Phore has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $251,983.31 and approximately $73.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001362 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,975,450 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

