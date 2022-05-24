Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stake Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $143.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

