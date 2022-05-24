Piper Sandler Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Target Price to $39.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.11.
NASDAQ LSPD opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $130.02.
About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
