Piper Sandler Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Target Price to $39.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.11.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,512,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after purchasing an additional 686,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

