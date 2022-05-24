Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,405,000 after purchasing an additional 880,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after buying an additional 2,556,325 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after buying an additional 467,834 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,384,000 after buying an additional 435,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,949 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,418. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 378.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

